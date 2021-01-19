Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Izabel Goulart Tugs Thong Bikini In Booty Close-Up To Flash Tan Lines

The supermodel showed off her wet curves after a dip in the ocean.

Izabel Goulart gave the world a close-up look at her toned booty via a NSFW photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The former Victoria’s Secret model displayed her obvious body confidence in a new beach snap as she tugged at her thong bikini bottoms and flashed her deep tan.

The photo perfectly framed the Brazilian supermodel’s pert derrière as she stood in front of the ocean with the bright blue cloudless sky visible above her. She appeared to have already taken a dip in the water as her skin was soaking wet.

Izabel slipped both thumbs under her neon green ribbed bottoms, pulling them upwards to highlight her tiny waist as she placed both hands on her hips. She showed off her sandy curves and toned thighs, putting her dramatic tan lines front and center after wearing an even skimpier two-piece.

She paired it with a bright pink ribbed top that had thick straps over both shoulders as her long, dark hair cascaded down her back while wet and covered in sand. A yacht could be seen in the distance in between her waist and right arm alongside the mountainous shoreline, which was littered with buildings.

In the caption, the 36-year-old told her 4.6 million followers that she wanted to live somewhere where it’s summer all the time.

“Where would that be?” she asked alongside a sunshine and red heart emoji.

The comments section was flooded with messages as fans suggested sunny places she could move to while also praising her flawless figure.

“Wow,” one person wrote alongside three heart eye emoji.

“Maravilhosa Iza Goulart,” a second person commented in her native language of Portuguese, which translates in English via Google Translate to, “Wonderful Iza Goulart.”

“Wooooooow,” another wrote alongside four fire symbols.

“Saving this as my screensaver inspo,” a fourth comment read.

The upload was very popular. It received close to 160,000 likes and 1,670-plus comments in less than 24 hours.

The sizzling booty picture came after Izabel was photographed soaking up the sun with a group of friends on the island of St. Barts last week.

Candid paparazzi photos showed Izabel working on her tan as she sprawled out on a towel on a large, flat rock formation. The supermodel wore a super skimpy black thong bikini and matching Nike baseball cap. She got into a number of poses to best catch the sun as she put her flawless figure on full show.