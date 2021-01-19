Meghan Markle’s Lawyers Say Her Case Against A British Tabloid Should Be Held Without A Trial

Her legal team claimed the publication has no chance of winning its privacy case.

Meghan Markle’s legal representatives, who are facing off against Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday publication printed excerpts from a private message the Duchess of Sussex wrote to her father Thomas, have claimed that her case against the publication should be held without a trial. This is because the outlet has no chance of winning, reported Reuters. Mail on Sunday is one of the most popular tabloids in the United Kingdom.

Excerpts from a message Prince Harry’s wife wrote to her dad in August 2018 were published in the tabloid. The royal claimed in the suit that the Mail‘s publication of her letter was a misuse of private information and breached her copyright. She is reportedly seeking aggravated damages.

In response, lawyers for Associated Newspapers claimed that Meghan was willing for some parts of her personal life to be made public if it allowed the former American actress to be painted in a particular light.

The paper maintains its stance that as a royal and public person, Meghan should have had no reasonable expectations of privacy in relation to the contents of the letter.

Tim Rooke / Getty Images

Her legal team said in a statement, per Reuters, that the paper’s decision to print the communication was an assault on “her private life, her family life and her correspondence.” Meghan’s lawyers also said the suit was lacking in clarity.

Meghan’s representatives said in court that Associated Newspapers’ case was one of “smoke and mirrors” and was an attempt to distract attention from the duchess’ complaint about the unauthorized printing of the note, claiming its personal contents were printed for commercial gain.

The paper noted that their decision to print the letter came after several of Meghan’s friends spoke to People Magazine on behalf of the royal regarding her relationship with her father.

People reported in February of 2019 that several of Meghan’s friends said they would stand up against the global bullying they had witnessed against her and speak the truth. The celebrity magazine cited several women, who asked for anonymity, who said Thomas’ claims of not being able to reach his daughter were false.

“He knows how to get in touch with her. He’s never called; he’s never texted. It’s super-painful,” they said.

Meghan’s reps wished for the presiding judge at London’s High Court to rule in her favor.

Deadline reported in October 2020 that the case was delayed after a High Court judge heard what was called “confidential reasons” from Markle’s lawyers that the trial should be pushed to fall 2021.