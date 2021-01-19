Sofia Jamora Rocks Red Lace Lingerie In Snowy Woods

Model Sofia Jamora has a body that makes just about everything she puts on it look good. In her latest Instagram update, she rocked a set of red lace lingerie while posing outside in the snowy woods.

Snow might have been on the ground, but Sofia heated things up by exposing plenty of skin. Her bra featured half cups that put plenty of her voluptuous chest on display. The panties were also revealing with thin straps pulled high on her hips. The model also sported a black fur coat, which was open to show off her fit physique. She completed her look with a pair of black high-high boots, which were barely visible as the images were cropped above her knees.

Sofia styled her long hair in waves, wearing sections of it over the front of her body.

The post consisted of three snapshots that captured Sofia standing outside on the snowy ground amongst a variety of trees that included firs and other hardwoods.

In the first frame, the model wore the coat around her waist, making her impressive chest the focal point. Her long hair spilled over the outside of the garment. She gazed at the camera with a fierce expression on her face.

Sofia wore the coat off her shoulders in the second picture. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted her curvy hips and flat abs. Her ample bosom was also hard to miss as she posed with her back slightly arched.

The popular influencer wore the hood of the furry garment on her head in the last photo. She held her hands near her face while standing with one leg in front of the other, showcasing her toned thighs. The ends of her dangled near her hips, drawing the eye to her lower body.

In the caption, she tagged Tiger Mist as the makers of the lingerie.

Her online audience seemed to enjoy the pics, and many took a few moments to compliment her.

“I literally have never seen a woman so beautiful!” gushed one fan.

“Beautiful and perfect,” a second follower commented with two heart emoji.

“We really got angels walking out here among us,” a second admirer joked.

“You are going to melt all the snow baby,” a fourth follower wrote, adding with several emoji that included flames.

Earlier this year, Sofia shared another set of photos that put her chest on display. She sported a black crop top with off-the-shoulder long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired the top with jeans for a sexy casual look.