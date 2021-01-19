Lexy Panterra Puts On A Glam Display Wearing Low-Cut Gown With Tassels

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to give fans another update. The rapper is no stranger to wearing eye-catching attire and put on a very glam display for her most recent upload. She shared four black-and-white snapshots within the same upload and they haven’t gone unnoticed by her followers.

In the first shot, the “Pretty Young Savage” songstress stunned in a floor-length dress that featured what appeared to be metallic feathers attached. The low-cut number displayed her decolletage and had see-through straps. Panterra accessorized herself with a matching choker and painted her short nails with a coat of black polish. She opted for dangling earrings and scraped back her dark hair.

Panterra was captured sitting down in front of a plain white backdrop. She rested one arm beside her and placed the other on her lap. Panterra gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and her lips parted.

In the next slide, the business mogul slayed in a pair of silver sequined thigh-high boots. Panterra looked to be wearing a short-sleeved metallic top with a long-sleeved knitted garment underneath. She teamed her ensemble with shimmery pants while styling her dark locks in space buns.

Panterra was snapped sitting on the floor with her head down. She stretched one hand to the bottom of her boots while placing the other on her knee.

In the third frame, Panterra was photographed from the thighs-up in a silky crop top with long sleeves and small shoulder pads. She wore a harness bra garment over the attire and sported her straight hair down with a middle part. Panterra rocked a hand on the hip pose while crossing her other arm across her midriff.

In the fourth and final pic, she showed off her incredible jawline by showcasing her side profile. The beautiful image saw Panterra tilt her head back while her gown fell behind her and the beaded tassels dangled from the bodice. She raised one hand to her forehead, oozing Hollywood glamour.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

“You’re absolutely breathtakingly beautiful, and you are making that dress look good. A beautiful queen I must say!” one user wrote.

“I hope he knows he’s the luckiest guy in the world… dating the baddest queen of them all,” another person shared.

“I didn’t know what I wanted in life until I saw dis,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Omg I’m in love with these!!! Amazing lex!!” a fourth admirer commented.