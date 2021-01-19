Ex-Miss USA Shanna Moakler Goes Braless In Open Jean Jacket And Doesn’t ‘Give A Single F*ck’

Shanna Moakler made it very clear that she doesn’t “give a single f*ck” in a sizzling new photo posted to Instagram, which can be seen via her account here. The former Miss USA and ex-Playboy model wowed in a gorgeous shot uploaded on January 17, in which she ditched the bra and rocked nothing on top but a hooded jean jacket.

The 45-year-old former Bridalplasty host stunned as she posed in front of a white paneled wall and pursed her plump lips while giving the camera a sultry look. She left the distressed and oversized light blue denim jacket unbuttoned and held it in place over her bare chest with both hands, showing off her long manicure and a large rock on her left ring finger.

The garment had a gray hood which she pulled over her head, and she wore her long, blond hair in tight boxer braids that cascaded over both shoulders.

Shanna looked years younger than her age as she appeared to squat or sit down with her knees bent and legs spread. Her blemish-free skin glowed. Only the tops of her bare thighs could be seen in the snap, and she exposed her flat, tanned tummy and pierced navel.

She tagged the clothing brand Broken Promises Co. on the picture and shared a sassy message in the caption alongside an anchor and red heart emoji.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The comments section was flooded with praise, with some fans in disbelief at how young the outspoken former Hollywood Exes and Meet the Barkers reality star looked.

“Is this from back in the day?” one fan asked, to which Shanna responded by confirming that it was taken earlier that day.

“Great quote, what a great photo, you’re so hot wow. You’re 45 which isn’t old at all but you look 22-23. So attractive, great stories by the way,” another wrote.

“Just stunning!! Getting better with age!!” a third comment read alongside two fire symbols.

The sultry post came after Shanna turned up the heat in another photo recently shared to her Instagram, one which also had fans commenting on her ageless beauty.

Last week, Shanna uploaded a gorgeous snap of herself posing in between two palm trees while wearing a dark red two-piece. She displayed her toned body and rocked the same long braids.

“I wanna rock your gypsy soul……..” she wrote in the caption, along with a pink flower and a red heart.