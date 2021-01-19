Cally Jane Poses On Bed In Sports Bra & Matching Panties For A Series Of Stunning Snaps: ‘Come Sit With Me’

Cally Jane took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former Love Island contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a matching number for her most recent post.

Cally stunned in a white sports bra that featured the brand name, “Lounge,” written across the bottom in black capital letters. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted panties of the same color. This time, they had the brand name written across the top. Cally accessorized herself with a watch, stud earrings, and a gold necklace featuring a pendant that read her first name. She kept her nails short for the occasion and styled her dark shoulder-length hair down, pushing it over to one side.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Cally was captured on a bed with white sheets and aesthetically pleasing cushions. She appeared to have her legs crossed and posed fairly side-on. The reality star gazed over her shoulder and looked directly at the camera lens with her piercing blue eyes.

In the next slide, Cally leaned back while keeping her legs crossed. She rested her hands behind her and tilted her head to the left slightly.

In the tags, Cally credited Lounge Underwear for her attire.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 5,400 likes and many comments, proving to be popular with her over half a million followers.

“U are just absolutely beautiful and just so perfect in every way, it’s just unreal @misscallyjane x,” one user wrote.

“Would love to sit with you, your absolutely astonishing x,” another person shared, adding numerous red heart emoji.

“Wow!! Massive girl crush,” remarked a third fan.

“Just look at those gorgeous eyes,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Cally was a dental nurse before taking part in Love Island. Since rising to fame, the model has embarked on a music career and has released two singles to date — “Heart Sing” and “Company.”

As previously reported by The Daily Mail, she gave birth to her first child, Vienna Morrison Beech, in 2017. She is no longer with the father, Luis Morrison, per The Sun. They were a couple before Love Island and became the first contestants to have a child after the popular show.