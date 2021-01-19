Leanna Bartlett Smolders In Racy Cut-Out Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings

Leanna Bartlett sent many of her 3.2 million Instagram followers into a meltdown with her latest sultry share. The Ukrainian model stripped down to a set of sexy lingerie that largely failed to conceal her perky assets, posing seductively for a pair of boudoir photos.

The bombshell displayed her enviable figure while sitting on an egg-shaped armchair. She spread her knees and held her hands between her parted thighs, putting on a tantalizing show as she arched her back and tilted her head. The two photos captured Leanna in profile and were angled to give fans a peek at her shapely chest and pert posterior, respectively. Her long, lean legs were in full view of the camera, as was her toned hip and midriff.

The busty blonde sizzled in a deep-blue, cupless bra that left barely anything to the imagination. The saucy number featured underwire cups and a revealing balconette neckline that squeezed her ample cleavage out in the middle. Her buxom curves were censored by a strip of dense floral lace traversing the top of the hollowed-out cups, whose scarcity of fabric was mirrored by the bra’s cut-out sides.

The vibrant color look gorgeous against Leanna’s fair skin, accentuating her glowing tan. The stunner paired the piece with a coordinating thong, of which only the thin side strap was visible in the pics. She finished off the smoking-hot look with sheer thigh-high stockings, which sported thick bands that matched her outfit.

The ensemble was from luxury lingerie brand, Honey Birdette, which is known for its provocative designs. Leanna posed in a stylish interior whose predominant white and teal tones beautifully complemented her apparel.

For the first snap, the Bang Energy model shot a smoldering stare at the camera and brushed her long tresses over her shoulder. Her hair grazed her ample bosom in tousled waves, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous curves. In the second pic, Leanna had her eyes closed, nestling her chin just above her cocked shoulder. This time around, her locks spilled down her back, twirling toward the ends into elegant, wavy curls.

According to the geotag, the duo of snaps was taken in Los Angeles, California. In her caption, Leanna credited L.A.-based photographer Mila Zvereva for the captivating photoshoot, asking fans which picture was their favorite.

“I like them both but i do love eye contact so #1,” one admirer motivated their choice.

“Very sultry!! 1 please,” agreed a second Instagrammer.

Shared to Instagram January 18, the suggestive upload was a major hit with Leanna’s following. The pics racked up more than 35,500 likes in the first 14 hours, greatly surpassing the model’s recent posts. In addition, 613 people left messages under the captivating snaps, including fellow models Nina Serebrova and Laryssa Rose.

“Yass! That lingerie set is one of my favs! I have it in a few colors,” said Laryssa.

Nina chimed in with three fire emoji.

“Omg babe you’re a goddess,” commented another Instagram user, leaving two blue hearts in a nod to Leanna’s racy attire.