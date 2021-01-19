Josie Canseco Goes Topless & Flaunts Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Josie Canseco returned to Instagram today with a smoking-hot new update. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a steamy snapshot that featured her flaunting her fantastic figure and assets while wearing nothing but a scanty thong bikini.

In the snap, the blond beauty was photographed basking under the sun at the beach. The background showed stunning views of the sea, as well as the blue sky filled with clouds. The scenery was beautiful, but most viewers were more fascinated with Josie’s eye-catching display.

The babe mostly occupied one side of the frame with her toned backside directed at the camera. She held a white-and-yellow striped towel over her chest as she was topless. Her right hand touched her perky buns. She angled her head to the side, showing a glimpse of her face. The hottie smiled with her eyes closed. A section of hair fell on some parts of her face. Notably, some parts of her locks were damp, possibly from swimming. Her flawless skin glowed under the bright sunshine.

Josie sported a pair of tiny light brown bikini bottoms that showed plenty of skin. The color complemented her complexion. The waistband was made up of narrow straps that clung to her trim waist, accentuating her slender hips. Its thong feature perfectly showcased her pert booty.

Josie wore her golden tresses down with a heavy side part and tossed most of the long strands over one shoulder. She opted to go jewelry-free and had her nails painted with a light polish.

In the caption, Josie dropped a woman shrugging emoji instead of expressing her thoughts in words. She also gave credit to professional photographers France Duque and Jesse Rambis by tagging their Instagram page in the picture.

In just a few hours of being live on the social media platform, the newest addition to her page gained more than 93,500 likes and 340 comments. A lot of her eager fans, including some of her famous friends and fellow models, dived into the comments section to add their compliments. Most of them raved about her insanely fit physique and skin, while some praised her beautiful facial features. Countless online supporters struggled with words but still wanted to chime in, dropping a trail of emoji instead.

“You have the best curves! Logan Paul must be regretting right now,” one of her fans commented.

“You are always so beautiful. You are also too hot to handle. You are my favorite,” gushed another admirer.

“So stunning! This is a mood. I would give anything to be at the beach right now. I am so jealous. I live so far away from the sea,” wrote a third follower.