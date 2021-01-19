Haley Lu Richardson Showcases Phenomenal Physique In Rare Bikini Snap: ‘I Regret This Already’

Haley Lu Richardson made a rare move and showcased her phenomenal bikini body in the most recent addition to her Instagram page, which was shared on Sunday, January 17. The actress looked stunning in an itty-bitty two-piece as she lounged outside and soaked up some sun.

The Five Feet Apart star likely sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her ample assets in the skimpy swimwear that boasted a bright sunflower-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads. It included a halter-style top with thin spaghetti straps that looped around her neck while its tiny band wrapped tightly around her ribcage and highlighted her slender frame.

The garment also featured adjustable triangle-shaped cups that sat far apart on her chest, creating a plunging neckline that showcased her bronzed cleavage. A teasing glimpse of sideboob could also be seen as she worked the camera, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Haley’s bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well, showing off her bombshell curves and lean legs thanks to its high-cut and cheeky design. The swimwear also boasted a thick waistband that sat low on the beauty’s hips, drawing attention to her tiny waist and taut midriff.

The 25-year-old rocked the vibrant two-piece on the back patio of her home, where she was met with a near-cloudless blue sky and the warmth of the golden sun. She struck a provocative pose for the lens, bending one leg slightly at the knee while pushing her hips to the side and draping one of her toned arms over her head in a sultry manner.

Her dark brown locks were pulled back into a messy low ponytail, though several pieces fell out of the hairdo and fell messily in front of her face. Fortunately, fans were still able to get a good look at Haley’s striking features and natural beauty as she gazed off into the distance with an alluring stare.

In the caption, Haley revealed that she was “already” regretting sharing the skin-baring snap, though her follower seemed more than delighted by the decision. Many flocked to the comments section to reassure her of her choice by showering her with compliments.

“NO REGRETS. YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL,” one person wrote.

“I want to be you when I grow up,” joked another fan.

“You are absolutely stunning. I literally said out loud ‘oh my gosh’,” a third follower remarked.

“A summer goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

The photo has also amassed more than 324,000 likes since going live to her feed.