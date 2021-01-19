Kara Del Toro Looks Bronzed And Beautiful In Sexy Satin Lingerie

It may be the middle of winter, but Kara Del Toro has the right products to keep her body bronzed all year long. The model took to her Instagram account on Monday to share how she maintains her gorgeous glow in a sizzling new photo that has earned nothing but praise since going live.

The 28-year-old stood in her bedroom for the steamy snap, which was furnished with a comfy bed and an accent chair. She was seen leaning up against one side of the door frame and gazed intently at the camera while using one hand to tousel her honey-brown hair. She held a container of Bali Body’s new 1 Hour Express tanning lotion in the other hand that was covered with a black tanning mitt, noting in the caption that the product was “confidence in a bottle.”

Kara already appeared to have put the self-tanner to use, as her incredible figure was coated in a deep, allover tan. She slipped into a sexy set of lingerie to show off the results, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The social media star looked as beautiful as ever in the champagne-colored satin lingerie that complemented her sunless glow. The look included a skimpy bralette with extra thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as a deep v-neckline that made for a seriously busty show. Her ample cleavage was just barely contained by the garment’s triangle-shaped cups, which featured a flirty scalopped trim that drew even more attention to the eye-popping display.

Kara also wore a pair of matching satin panties that took her look to the next level. The lingerie had a thick waistband that sat at an angle over her midsection, drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs. Fans were also treated to a peek at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs thanks to the number’s cheeky design.

The skin-baring snap appeared to be a major hit, as evidenced by the 36,000-plus likes it has racked up after six hours of going live. It has also amassed nearly 300 comments, many with compliments for Kara.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Most beautiful girl in the world!” declared another fan.

“Looking absolutely stunning,” a third follower praised.

“Perfection in a picture,” added a fourth admirer.

Kara seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram uploads. Over the weekend, the model delighted them again as she showed off her bodacious figure in a daringly short mini dress that fit her like a glove. That look also fared well, earning more than 34,000 likes and 224 comments to date.