Hannah Palmer Sizzles In A Barely-There Blue Thong Bikini

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a steamy double update in which she flaunted her curves in a barely-there blue bikini. The swimsuit was from the brand Oh Polly Swim, and she tagged the label’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first shot.

The photos were captured outdoors, and Hannah stood in front of a lush green shrub that added a burst of color to the frame. Several tall palm trees towered in the distance, and a few buildings were also visible. The breathtaking blue sky filtered through the structures and plants in the area, but the focal point remained Hannah and her curvaceous figure.

The bikini top featured tiny cups that could hardly contain her ample assets. The colorful fabric looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and she had her body twisted to the side, showing off plenty of her buxom curves. Thin straps extended over her shoulders and around her back, securing the cups, and she flaunted a serious amount of underboob in the skimpy piece.

She paired the revealing top with bottoms that likewise left plenty of skin on display. A small triangular patch of fabric settled on her lower back, and thin straps were secured with bows on either hip, the strings dangling down. The thong-style cut of the bottoms accentuated her peachy posterior.

Hannah kept the look simple, adding a pair of earrings as her only visible accessory. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in an effortlessly tousled style, and she flashed a sultry glance over her shoulder.

For the second image, she turned to face the camera, showing off the front of the look. Her swimsuit had a subtle print on it, and ruched detailing over her chest highlighted her cleavage. The garment also had strings that dangled down her toned stomach, and she kept her gaze fixed on the camera. The front view also showed off a delicate necklace she wore that matched her swimwear.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling share, and the post racked up over 40,200 likes within two hours of going live, as well as 562 comments.

“Stunningly gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Breathtaking body fabulous baby,” another follower chimed in.

“You are so pretty,” a third fan remarked.

“Beautiful in blue,” another added.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah shared a steamy snap in which she rocked a pair of revealing Daisy Dukes and a low-cut black shirt that placed a serious amount of cleavage on display. She paired the ensemble with some sneakers and an unbuttoned plaid top for a casual yet sexy vibe.