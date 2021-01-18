Tammy Hembrow Suns Her Enviable Buns In A Cheeky Floral Bikini And Vibrant Green Bucket Hat

Tammy Hembrow took advantage of the beautiful Australian weather this weekend by heading outside to work on her tan. The model shared a few photos from her relaxing day under the sun to her Instagram page that have since caught the eyes of many of her 11.9 million followers.

The post went live to Tammy’s feed on Sunday, January 17, though she noted in the caption that they were from the day before. The multi-slide upload kicked off with a selfie that she snapped as lounged outside. She was seen laying stomach-down across an oversized blue-and-white-striped chair while gazing at the lens with a soft smile on her face.

Tammy wore a flirty floral two-piece as she sunned her buns that boasted a bright color scheme and a revealing design. It included a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms that exposed her round booty nearly in its entirety, as well as a bandeau-style top that fit snugly around her voluptuous chest. She also wore a vibrant green bucket hat on top of her platinum locks, which appeared slightly damp as the spilled around her face in messy waves.

The 26-year-old offered a better look at her scanty swimwear in another slide in the update, which saw her sitting upright on the same plush patio chair. Fans were treated to a peek at Tammy’s ample cleavage as she posed for the shot that was exposed due to her bikini top low-cut neckline and strapless design. Her taut stomach and chiseled abs were also left on display in the steamy photo, as well as her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

Tammy shared a few other snippets from her relaxing weekend in the remainder of the post. One photo was a close-up view of a delicious plate of oysters on ice. Another was a selfie that was snapped through the reflection of a small, square-shaped mirror as the model snacked on a piece of watermelon.

Fans swooned over the multi-slide upload, awarding it more than 223,000 likes after one day of going live to her feed. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the social media star.

“Wow you’re amazing,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” praised another fan.

“Goalssss,” a third follower quipped, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the end of her comment.

“TAMMY YOU’RE SO HOT,” remarked a fourth admirer.

The Aussie hottie has been entertaining her followers with a number of sexy snaps lately, many of which see her going scantily clad in racy swimwear. Last week, Tammy sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her assets in an impossibly tiny snakeskin-print two-piece and matching sarong. That post also fared well, earning nearly 184,000 likes and 811 comments to date.