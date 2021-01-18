Lucy Robson Looks Smoking Hot In Blue Lingerie & Sheer Robe: ‘Spoil Yourself’

British-born golfer Lucy Robson took to Instagram on Monday to tease her fans with a sexy snapshot. She flaunted her figure in an alluring lingerie set and encouraged her nearly 920,000 followers to spoil themselves.

For this sultry snap, Lucy posed in front of a window. White, somewhat sheer, curtain panels covered the panes and they allowed a fair amount of sunlight to shine through. The simple background provided the perfect canvas to allow her beauty to shine.

Lucy noted that her ensemble was from the popular online retailer Fashion Nova. She chose their “Parisian Affair” satin bra and thong panty set in a dreamy light blue color.

Both pieces incorporated some lace accents that accentuated the feminine feel of the set. The low scoop of the bra allowed Lucy to show off a hefty amount of cleavage. The straps from the waistband of the panties sat excessively high on her hips, elongating her shapely legs.

The 25-year-old stunner added what appeared to be the Fashion Nova “Woke Up in Love” mini robe. The white mesh garment had long sleeves and a tie around the waist. Luckily, it was sheer enough to allow Lucy’s fans to appreciate her curvy hips and flat stomach underneath.

The blonde beauty had her hair parted on the side. The slightly wavy tresses gently framed her face and rested on her chest just over her breasts. She added a dainty necklace to accessorize her look.

Fans of the British hottie clearly loved Lucy’s sultry vibe. In the course of about four hours, more than 27,000 likes poured in on the post. In addition, upwards of 450 comments came in from the golfer’s admirers.

“Yes!! Literally, the PERFECT woman. Gorgeous, seemingly sweet and smart, and a good golfer,” one fan enthusiastically noted.

“Definitely one of the most beautiful women in the world!!!” another wrote.

“Exquisite, just an absolute Stunner,” a third user raved.

“@lucyrobson you’re probably the only woman on IG who is utterly gorgeous without actually smiling,” someone else detailed of her serious gaze.

Last month, Lucy caused a stir when she took her hourglass curves to the golf course. She held a golf club behind her back and stood on the green grass as she wore a sporty red mini dress.

The sleeveless garment revealed Lucy’s deep cleavage and highlighted both her slender waistline and curvy hips. This was another garment from Fashion Nova, and she tied this snap to the Christmas holiday. Ultimately, that shot received nearly 40,000 likes and 600 comments.