Milo Manheim Surprises Fans With New Look For Guest Stint On ‘The Conners’

The 'Zombie' actor will play a boyfriend of a Conner kid.

Milo Manheim is set to guest star on The Conners.

In the upcoming episode “Young Love, Old Lions and Middle-Aged Hyenas,” the 19-year-old Zombies actor and Dancing With the Stars Season 27 runner-up will play a “friend” of Conner granddaughter Harris (Emma Kenney).

In a teaser shared on the official Conners Instagram page, Manheim’s character is described as Harris’ “first boyfriend” who’s about to get “Conner’d.” He also sports some bling in his ear

As Harris’ new guy meets the family, overprotective grandpa Dan Conner (John Goodman), tells his granddaughter’s earring-wearing suitor, “You have a nice smile, son. Hard to do that without a head.”

In the comments section, fans reacted to the former Disney Channel star’s new look.

“HES GOT AN EARRING!!??” one commenter wrote.

“WAIT I MISSED YOU GETTING YOUR EARS PIERCED WHEN WAS THAT?!!!” another asked.

“He’s gonna be the new David,” another fan wrote in reference to Johnny Galecki’s character on the original Roseanne series.

Fans also reacted to the sneak peek on Twitter.

“K, Milo Manheim wearing earrings is all I needed and didn’t know,” one viewer tweeted.

When another fan announced they can’t wait to watch the episode, Manheim tweeted a cheeky reply.

“Honestly same,” he wrote.

According to a press release shared by ABC, the synopsis for the episode reads: “Harris brings home her new friend, Josh, leaving the family questioning his intentions. Meanwhile, Becky and Ben’s attempt to build a closet stirs up family drama.”

Manheim previously worked on ABC in a recurring role as Pierce on the sitcom American Housewife.

The spinoff series has featured an impressive lineup of guest stars over its three seasons.

Candice Bergen recently guest-starred as Barb, the mother of Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). Transgender actress also appeared on the show in a multi-episode stint as Wellman Plastics supervisor, Robin, and actor Danny Trejo helped kick off the season with an appearance in the season premiere as Tito, the Conner clan’s bad news bearing neighbor.

According to the Roseanne page on Fandom, Manheim actually filmed a scene for The Conners episode, “A Cold Mom, A Brother Daddy, and a Prison Baby,” which was the episode that featured Bergen. But the scene he appeared in is listed as a “deleted scene,” so Young Love, Old Lions, and Middle-Aged Hyenas” will truly be the first time fans will meet his character on the ABC comedy.