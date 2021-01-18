Lizzo Masters The Sideboob Look In Low-Cut Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit: ‘I Swear There’s More A**… Just Scroll’

Lizzo took to Instagram to give fans another update. The three-time Grammy Award winner is no stranger to having an impact on her followers and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Good As Hell” hitmaker stunned in a snakeskin-print swimsuit that was tied-up from the back. The item of clothing went around her neck and featured a plunging neckline that helped show off her decolletage area. From the side, Lizzo’s attire displayed her sideboob.

She rocked long acrylic nails that were decorated with a pattern. Lizzo accessorized with a thin gold necklace that had a circular pendant attached and styled her wavy dark shoulder-length hair down with a middle part.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lizzo was captured outdoors in front of green trees and a beautiful clear blue sky. The singer appeared to be taking a selfie from a low angle and gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, she was snapped side-on while sporting an over-the-shoulder pose. Lizzo placed her hands in front of her and continued to stare at the camera with a fierce look.

In the third frame, the songstress tilted her head back and raised both hands behind her head. Lizzo showcased the swimsuit well and looked to be enjoying the bright weather.

In the fourth and final pic, she gave fans a view from behind while leaning forward. Lizzo looked over her shoulder and was seemingly inside a pool.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 660,000 likes and over 3,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.7 million followers.

“I’m personally here for the side t*t,” one user wrote.

“Women that love themselves are perfect!” another person shared.

“Ariana didn’t lie when she said god is a woman,” remarked a third fan.

“Teach me your ways to be confident in my body,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media following is nothing new for Lizzo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Hustlers actress wowed in a furry multicolored bikini set that looked phenomenal on the star. She is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for long blond locks with a middle part. Lizzo went barefoot while laying down by the side of the pool and showed off her pedicured toes. For her caption, she admitted she had edited out her nipple.