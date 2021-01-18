Hungarian Model Anita Herbert Stuns Fans In Throwback Photo From Her First Bikini Competition

Anita Herbert gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to be motivated by on Monday, January 18, in her most recent post. The Hungarian model and fitness celebrity took to the app to share a throwback photo from her first ever bikini competition, and she looked sensational in the sparkly number.

The photo showed Herbert on stage as she smiled at the audience. She had one hand on her hip as she allowed the other to rest alongside her body.

Herbert had on a two-piece bathing suit featuring a flashy fabric made from a shimmery blue material. The top boasted sturdy triangles that cupped her breasts. An intricate white strap went over her shoulders. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that had the same white strap on the side.

Herbert wore her jet black hair parted on the left and styled in perfectly straight strands that she pulled over her right shoulder.

In the caption, Herbert explained that, even though she didn’t feel ready when she participated in her first competition, she ended up winning three trophies that day. She shared the post to encourage her followers to be bold and dare to do things they might not feel they can do.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. Within four hours, it has attracted upwards of 17,800 likes and over 320 comments. They used the comments section space to engage with her caption and to thank Herbert for all her inspiring words.

“Nice words. Apply that to anything you want to accomplish in life. It’s never too late,” one user wrote.

“Smashed the W1D1! My legs were shaking!! [red heart] [drooling emoji] [red heart] ThankYou for everything that you do for us,” chimed in another one of her fans.

“You are so beautiful in that picture!! [heart-eyes emoji] Thank you for all the support,” a third admirer added.

“Inspiring!! I am going to do my very first one this year at the age of 49. I am too nervous, but excited at the same time,” shared a fourth admirer.

Herbert often posts photos that showcase her fit body, which she usually pairs with inspiring and knowledgeable messages. Over the weekend, she shared another photo that saw her clad in a swimsuit, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The white two-piece featured a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps and matching bottoms with thin strings that she pulled up high. She used the occasion to discuss the role of a proper diet in the journey toward a fit body.