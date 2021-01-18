Bri Teresi Flaunts Her Booty In Skimpy Cutoffs While Whipping A Fly Fishing Rod Around

Bri got to enjoy the great outdoors for her video shoot.

Bri Teresi showed off her fly fishing skills in a new video that included a view of her incredible figure from the back. The model didn’t catch her scaly quarry, but her attempt did earn her a deluge of praise from her 1.1 million followers.

Her footage was filmed in the great outdoors. She stood on a natural platform of smooth stone on the edge of a rushing river. Large boulders jutted out from the green water, and the uneven riverbed created a white rapid directly in front of her. The opposite riverbank sloped up to become a steep rock wall covered with scattered trees and other vegetation.

Bri was clad in a pair of curve-hugging denim cutoffs that were cut high enough to bare a considerable amount of her perky buns. The edges around the waist and legs were frayed, and the back of her shorts was pocket-less. A tight seam ran up the center of the seat to make the fit even closer. The sides were accented with white laces and silver grommets.

Bri teamed her shorts with a yellow bikini top that had adjustable shoulder straps and a back closure. She only revealed a glimpse of the piece’s front when she turned to give the camera a flirty smile.

Her footwear was a pair of black rubber boots with tall shafts that made them ideal for wading in shallow water. On her head, she wore a backwards red snapback that featured the Bass Pro Shops logo. Her blond hair’s long layers were straightened so that they looked silky smooth.

In one hand, Bri held the handle of a black net. In the other, she grasped a fly fishing rod and reel. She whipped the pole up and down in a rhythmic motion so that its line curved in the air before the attached fly hit the water’s surface.

The footage of Bri’s fishing trip was a smash hit with her online audience, and it had many of her Instagram followers offering up free lessons.

“Not the best technique but how nice to watch!” read one friendly critique.

“Looks like a reel catch,” another admirer wrote.

“Damn that girl looks really gorgeous, love the view from the back!” a third fan added.

“With all that backside behind it, that lure should go at least 50 yards out,” quipped a fourth viewer.

While a few of Bri’s followers suggested that her casting could use a little work, she often wows her fans by finding sexy ways to show off her impressive golf skills. In another recently shared video, she demonstrated her golf swing while rocking a miniskirt and a top with a plunging neckline.