Ashley Resch Wears An Untied Bikini Top In Sultry New Update

Ashley Resch was back in a bikini in the most recent photo that was shared on her feed, and her fans could not be more pleased. The model shared the hot update to her Instagram account on January 18, and it’s been earning her nothing but praise.

The image captured the model posing in the center of the frame. She stood against a white backdrop, ensuring all eyes were glued to her bombshell body. A geotag in the post indicated that Ashley was in Los Angeles, California. The model had her chest facing toward the camera, grabbing the bottoms of her bikini in her hands. She looked to her side with a sultry stare as she popped her hips to show off her incredible curves.

Ashley flaunted her phenomenal body in a sexy bikini that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a black top with white stripes. She appeared to have the suit on upside-down, and its thin straps were tight on her shoulders. The cups were upside down, covering what was necessary while still showing off her voluptuous assets. The other pair of strings trailed down the sides of her midsection, drawing attention to her toned abs. The scanty cut of the suit also showed off her tatted arms.

Ashley teamed the look with a pair of solid white bottoms. She wore the front of the garment a few inches below her navel. The sides were thick and tight on her hips, highlighting her slender waist and incredible curves. The high rise design of the swimsuit also revealed a tease of her shapely thighs.

Ashley wore her long, dark locks with a deep side part, and it spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, she made sure to tag her photographer.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on Ashley’s page for a few minutes, but it’s already earned more than 2,300 likes and 50-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Ashley’s fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Dang you look amazing. Sending love from New York,” one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“LOOKING REALLY BEAUTIFUL!!!!” a second social media user chimed in.

“‘ll my life prayed for someone like you’ i take a look photo since that this song i write above keep coming my mind over and over again!!!” a third commented.

“Beautiful, sweet and charming,” one more wrote with a few flames.