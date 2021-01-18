Holly Madison, 41, Flaunts Her Perky Booty In A Black Bikini & Knee-High Boots

Former Playboy model Holly Madison shared a sexy snapshot with her 1 million Instagram followers on Monday. The 41-year-old beauty posed seductively while showing off her curves and her fans immediately responded to the tantalizing shot.

The Girls Next Door star laid on a counter that was next to a couple of windows. Shutters covered one window entirely and partially covered the other. However, there was still plenty of sunlight available to highlight Holly’s phenomenal figure.

She wore a black bikini that showcased her fit figure. The side-tie bottoms were the perfect choice for showcasing Holly’s curvy backside. Her pert booty and shapely thighs demanded attention and a hint of her busty assets could be seen with her top.

In addition to the bikini, Holly wore a pair of heeled knee-high black boots. She stretched one leg out behind her and bent the other at her knee. Kicking up that foot added a flirty vibe to the already titillating shot.

Holly styled her blond tresses with a part in the middle. Loose waves cascaded down her back and tumbled over her far shoulder. She was photographed from the side, but she did look directly at the camera as she turned her head toward the photographer.

The Playboy bombshell kept her caption simple by encouraging people to comment on the snapshot while utilizing pink emoji. By the looks of things, people were more than happy to take her up on this tease.

In just an hour, about 13,500 ardent admirers hit the “like” button to show their appreciation for this sultry look. In addition, 955 people hit up the comments section and shared plenty of pink emoji and written notes to shower Holly with love.

“Still the hottest playmate ever,” one fan declared.

“Oh my gosh how do you stay in such great shape!??” another asked.

“Wow still gorgeous as ever,” a third user raved.

“Wow im speechless now this is why you were always my favorite bunny,” someone else detailed.

About a month ago, Holly gave her fans an entirely different type of look to fawn over. The mom of two young children has often highlighted her love of all things Disney. In early December, a Snow White-inspired ensemble was shared via a trio of photographs on her page.

In this short series, Holly wore a bold yellow low-cut mini dress along with a blue cardigan and blue heels. She posed in front of an adorable cottage and incorporated an apple in a fun-yet-sultry setup that prompted nearly 25,000 admirers to like the post.