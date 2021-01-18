Ashley Resch Goes Braless Under Open Denim Jacket

Ashley Resch served a killer look on Sunday, January 17, when she treated her 955,000 Instagram followers to a smoldering new update. The Canadian model and content creator took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a series of snapshots of herself clad in a skimpy denim outfit that showed off her sexy body and style.

The slideshow captured Resch down on the floor as she struck different poses for the camera. In the first, she had her legs stretched to the side and hands on the floor in front of her torso as she leaned forward. In the second, she faced the viewer, teasing plenty of skin on her chest. The third shot was very similar to the first.

Resch sported an all-denim ensemble that included a classic jacket, which she left entirely unbuttoned, showing she opted to go braless. She also wore her jean pants unbuttoned and low on her hips.

Resch accessorized her look with a matching bucket hat and rose-colored, clear glasses with a rhinestone star on the lower-left corner, further adding to the 1990s vibe of the shoot.

In the caption, Resch remarked that she was a “blue jean baby” in the pic. She tagged the photography page 36neex.

In under a day of being posted, the pictures have attracted more than 6,300 likes and upwards of 85 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to rave about her 1990s look and to express their admiration for Resch and her aesthetics.

“Britney & Justin could never,” one user wrote, referencing the classic all-denim look the then-couple wore at the 2001 American Music Awards.

“I have that same outfit omg,” replied another fan, and Resch responded that they should match.

“Gotta love how you wear that Canadian tuxedo,” chimed in a third follower.

“Wow Hello Queen [crown emoji], you are cute as the brightness of a star [three sparkles], you are a very sexy woman with an angelic beauty [string of fire and sparkles] you look amazing with that outfit and hat,” gushed a fourth fan.

