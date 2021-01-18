Amelia Gray Hamlin Sizzles In A Printed Bikini While Basking Under The Sun

Amelia Gray Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday, January 17, to upload three sultry snapshots that showed her flaunting some skin while basking in the sun’s rays. Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna’s daughter rocked a printed two-piece swimsuit which revealed her fantastic figure.

The skin-baring pictures were snapped at a beach. In the first picture, she stood front and center, posing on the sand in a wide-legged stance. She let her arms hang at her sides as she confidently flaunted her killer physique. She appeared to be looking straight into the camera and sported a small smile.

The sea coming up to shore, the bright sunshine, and the blue sky comprised her background. Two boats were also visible in the shot.

Amelia posed with her sister, Delilah Belle, in the second photo. They stood barefoot on the sand. Amelia popped her hip to the side, raising her left arm to touch her cowboy hat, while her other arm held onto her sibling. Delilah’s stance was similar, only she raised her right leg off the ground.

In the last image, Amelia lounged on a striped towel that was stretched out on the sunbed. The babe touched the sides of her hat while she closed her eyes, enjoying the warm weather. Her flawless skin glowed in the sunshine.

Amelia wore a skimpy bikini that treated her online admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned body. The swimwear set had a pink base with floral prints in various colors. It included a skimpy top which revealed a glimpse of sideboob. It also had thin straps that were tied behind her neck for support and a plunging neckline which exposed her ample cleavage.

She rocked a pair of bottoms in a simple style. The waistband sat a few inches below her navel and showcased plenty of her taut tummy and chiseled abs.

The hottie left her brunette hair loose and straight. She sported several accessories, including a pair of dainty earrings and a watch. She completed her beach day look with freshly manicured nails.

Amelia paired the pics with a short caption. Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. Since being published, the share received more than 26,800 likes and over 120 comments.

“Totally jealous of your figure,” a fan wrote.

“Diggin’ the long hair. Suits you,” added another follower.

“Sisters are so fun! You both look so hot,” a third admirer commented.