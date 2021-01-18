‘Siesta Key’ Star Chloe Trautman Shares Cryptic Message As She Steps Back From ‘Extremely Toxic’ Reality Show

The reality star said fans will get 'clarity' on the situation once Season 4 airs.

Siesta Key star Chloe Trautman revealed she has stepped away from filming the MTV reality show after she was missing in a cast photo taken during a trip to Palm Island.

After co-star Kelsey Owens shared a pic of a massive crew that featured all of the cast members except Chloe posing on a boat during the group getaway, some fans speculated that she has been fired from the series she starred in for three seasons.

“Where’s Chloe tho?” one Instagram follower asked.

“We need answers,” another wrote. “Is she feuding with everyone? Or just Juliette?”

“Is Chloe not gonna be on this season??” a third fan asked.

In response to the questions, Chloe took to her own Instagram story to set the record straight and promise viewers that they will find out the whole story once Siesta Key airs.

“I can not stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired,” she wrote. “I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic. I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money. You all will have clarity when the show airs. Now please stop spreading lies.”

Chloe’s cryptic post has left fans more confused than ever, especially since it was often she who stirred up the drama on past seasons.

It wasn’t long ago that the reality star expressed excitement over the possibilities for the new round of episodes.

In November, Chloe posted to her Instagram to reveal that she was excited to start filming Season 4. In a post seen here, Chloe revealed she was on a new journey and hoped to inspire some of her fans. She has been on a health and fitness journey since viewers last saw her on the MTV hit.

The Florida native also told E! News that she hoped to showcase more of her personal life in the upcoming season. Chloe revealed that she’s had a boyfriend for more than three years who has never been seen on the show, and she added that she hoped to share that unseen part of her life in the future episodes.

Chloe’s update comes just one month after she shared a friendly selfie as she posed with pals Juliette Porter and Amanda Miller, seen here. Siesta Key also stars Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens, Brandon Gomes, and Garrett Miller.