Laura Marie Rocks Sexy School Girl Look In Plaid Skirt With Panties Peeking Out

Laura Marie was scantily clad in her latest Instagram snap. The curvy model flashed her bombshell body as she rocked a very revealing outfit.

In the stunning pic, Laura rocked a sexy school girl look. She sported a barely there red and black plaid skirt that fell low on her hips. The miniscule garment featured white lace trim as it accentuated her muscular thighs and gave fans a peek at her black panties, which were pulled up high and peeked out of the skirt.

She added a white crop top as well. The shirt featured a collar and short sleeves that showcased her toned arms. It also featured a knotted front, as well as a deep neckline that put her abundant cleavage on full display. She accessorized the look with a black choker around her neck and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Laura stood with her legs together in front of a large piano. She had her hip pushed to the side and her back arched slightly. The model tugged at her top with both of her hands as she turned her head to the side and wore a steamy expression on her face.

Some wall decor could be seen behind her. A gray chair with a high back was also visible next to her. In the caption of the post, Laura joked that class was now in session.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Laura’s 1.4 million-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave more than 140 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You are a beautiful goddess,” one follower stated.

“Perfect gorgeous,” another gushed.

“I love your outfit very pretty baby,” a third comment read.

“Perfect and sexy babe!” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport skimpy ensembles in her online pics. She’s often seen rocking teeny tops, sexy bathing suits, revealing lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted for a dark pink lingerie piece with a ruffled skirt, which she lifted up to expose her bare booty in a pair of g-string panties. To date, that post has pulled in more than 26,000 likes and over 400 comments.