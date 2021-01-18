Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo’s Itching To Badmouth Sally

Tuesday’s spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) would rather blab about an old rival than give Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) the chance to move on with her life. The former waitress is practically giddy at the prospect of badmouthing the redhead.

According to the daily spoilers, Summer Newman (Hunter King) is in town. Although she’s in Los Angeles for business, she’s also been snooping around Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) for personal reasons.

Summer Snoops

Summer’s in L.A. to promote JCV, as seen in the image below. She wants to partner with Spencer Publications and is hoping to butter up Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to promote the brand.

Wyatt was very impressed with her pitch but knew that his dad’s schedule was full. So, he interrupted Bill’s gym session with Summer in tow. She is thankful because JCW needs a trusted partner who can take them out of the mess they’re in.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Summer has another reason that she’s in town, however. She’s threatened by Sally and wants to dig up some dirt on her. She’s convinced that the redhead left town under less-than-perfect circumstances because Sally’s willing to start from the bottom in Genoa City. She wants to know why a well-known designer is satisfied to do menial work after her illustrious career.

Summer will snoop and test the waters with Wyatt. She won’t ask him for the scoop directly but will approach it from another angle. By throwing a few compliments Sally’s way, she could ask him about his ex-fiancée. But Wyatt won’t take the bait. He has too much respect for his ex and wants nothing but the best for her. He wants her to thrive in Genoa City.

Flo’s Itching To Blab

Summer will feel off after Wyatt avoids revealing any information about Sally. She thinks she will have to give up on her plan to find out about Sally’s history.

The Newman heiress will then bump into Flo. While Wyatt doesn’t want to hurt Sally’s chances at JCV, Flo has no such qualms. Wyatt may have convinced her not to press charges against the redhead, but that doesn’t mean she’s not willing to spill the beans.

Those who follow the soap opera know that Sally faked a terminal illness in a bid to get Wyatt back. When Flo found out what she was up to, the designer kidnapped her and chained her to a radiator in her apartment. Sally then tried to seduce Wyatt but her plan failed as he remained loyal to his girlfriend.

Will Flo blab and put Sally in an even worse position?