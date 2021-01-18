Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Massive Cleavage & Curvy Booty In Flirty Outfit

Brunette beauty Anastasiya Kvitko took to Instagram to showcase her incredible cleavage and curvy booty in a flirty outfit for her latest post. The model wore a tight top and a long skirt that clung to her hips while she posed with a large bouquet of colorful roses.

Anastasiya’s top was a nude color, featuring a plunging neckline that exposed plenty of her cleavage. The shirt was tight with long sleeves. Her skirt was made of a shimmery nude fabric that featured pleats. The number hung past her knees and she wore a thin black belt around her waist. She also sported a pair of nude shoes with black toes and chunky heels.

The popular influencer styled her tresses with big waves.

The update included two snaps that captured the model posing next to the bouquet, which included roses of a variety of colors including red, yellow and pink. Stalks of eucalyptus were also arranged throughout the flowers. The arrangement was inside a room next to a beige curtain hanging in front of a window. A large column was also in the room, as well as a small table that was placed against a window.

Anastasiya sat on the floor next to the arrangement in the first picture. The photo was taken from above the model, giving her fans a nice look down the front of her shirt. While leaning on one hand, she smiled at the camera while her other hand touched one of the blooms.

In the second frame, Anastasiya stood next to the arrangement. She leaned over, touching some of the roses while her other hand rested on her thigh. With an arch in her back, she flaunted the curve of her booty. The pose also showed off her ample bustline and slender waist.

The post was a smash hit, racking up more than 29,000 likes within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Dozens of her admirers flocked to the comments section to give the post some love.

“The flowers are bigger than you so cute I love this angel face,” one Instagram user wrote, adding pink heart and star emoji.

“Most gorgeous lady on the planet,” a second follower commented.

“Aww so cute and beautiful in the picture,” a third fan added with several emoji that included heart-eye smiley faces.

“You are a bouquet of flowers,” quipped a fourth admirer.

