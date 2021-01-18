Holly Sonders Goes Pantsless In A Red T-Shirt While Sorting Through Lingerie

Holly Sonders prepped for an upcoming trip in her latest Instagram snapshot. The former Fox Sports host stunned in a casual, yet sexy, look as she packed her bags.

In the racy pic, Holly looked smoking hot as she opted to go pantsless in nothing but a red t-shirt. The oversized top featured short sleeves that showed off her lean arms. It also clung to her busty chest.

The garment fell high over her toned thighs and curved over her round booty. Although she rocked a laid back look, she still added a bit of glam by sporting a pair of large, gold hoop earrings.

Holly squatted down with her thighs apart for the shot. Her knees were bent and her back was arched as she pushed her chest outward and looked up to give a sultry stare into the camera. She held a nude bra in one hand as the other ran her fingers through her hair.

On the floor surrounding her, a black suitcase could be seen. Some folded clothes were placed in the luggage, while other pieces were strung about.

In the caption of the post, Holly told her fans that she was packing her bags. She then offered a free lingerie set to the person could correctly guess where she was traveling. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California as well.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in damp strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed over her face and shoulder.

Holly’s 544,000-plus followers made quick work of showing some love to the post by clicking the like button more than 1,400 times within the first 40 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 70 messages.

“What ever it is it’s going to be hot af, so gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“To the mountain for a photo shoot,” another guessed.

“Gorgeous lady,” a third user wrote.

“Love youuuu,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to sharing revealing photos of herself online. She’s often seen flashing some skin in scanty ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a cutout sports bra and a pair of black spandex shorts as she posed in a boxing ring. That post was also a hit among fans. It’s reeled in more than 12,000 likes and over 280 comments thus far.