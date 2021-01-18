Natalie Roush Bares Curves In Skimpy Bikini: ‘It’s Been A Minute’

Natalie Roush wowed her 1 million Instagram followers over the weekend with a new update that surely sent temperatures soaring. The American model uploaded a couple of smoldering photos that saw her clad in a barely there bikini that left little to the imagination.

The two-part slideshow captured Roush leaning against a wooded structure at golden hour. Both pictures were similar and featured her tugging lightly at the side of her bikini bottoms, exposing her curvy hip and booty. She also placed one leg in front of the other, further highlighting the curves of her lower body.

Roush wore a two-piece bathing suit boasting a tie-dye print in white against baby blue. The top had an interesting design with narrow rectangles that appeared to be upside-down on her chest, baring plenty on underboob. They were held together by thin strings that tied into a bow between her breasts.

Her matching bottoms featured a classic U-shaped waistband that showed off her tight lower stomach. Roush wore her light brown hair swept over to one side and styled down in natural strands.

In the caption, Roush noted that she hadn’t posted in “a minute” and asked her fans how they have been.

The post was a hit with her fans, garnering more than 63,700 likes and upwards of 540 comments within a day of being published. Many of her followers used the occasion to interact with Roush, who is known for responding. Many other simply took to the comments section to gush about her beauty and outfit.

“A blessing omg a[n] angelic goddess [heart-eyes emoji] [red heart] hope you are well [praying hands] I am much better after seeing this pic,” one user raved.

“You never fail to amaze us with your stunning beauty,” added another fan.

“A lot of working, spending time with my friends and buying a bunch of stuff from one of my favorite malls and Amazon,” replied a third follower.

“Fine! How are you hun?! [red heart] you look amazing,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Roush isn’t one to keep her killer body to herself. She keeps her large following coming back for more with sultry posts that focus on her figure and ooze sex appeal. That is what she did earlier this month when she posted an image of herself rocking a lingerie set by Victoria’s Secret, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She posed against a white backdrop, kicking her legs to one side as she placed one hand next to her for support.