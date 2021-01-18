Slovakian Stunner Lucia Javorcekova Flaunts Feminine Figure In Nude Knitted Bikini

Lucia Javorcekova kicked off the week in high spirits on Sunday, January 17, when she shared a stunning new post with her nearly 2 million Instagram followers. The Slovakian model and fitness celebrity took to the app to post a photo of herself clad in a sexy bikini that put her feminine figure fully on display.

The photo showed Javorcekova standing in a beach cabin made from rustic sticks and cute wooden railings. She was shot from the right as she stood in a three-quarter angle.

Javorcekova had the back arm up above her head, touching the roof with her fingers. She turned her head to the left, fixing her gaze at a point in the distance. Her eyes were soft while she allowed her voluptuous lips to hang open.

Javorcekova rocked a stylish knitted two-piece bathing suit. The top was a nude color with black along the bottom edge. It boasted large triangles that were widely space on her chest, drawing attention to her ample cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of black bikini bottoms with side ties that she wore high, showcasing her curvy hips.

She completed her look with a matching shoulderless cover-up featuring a hoodie, which she pulled over her head, and long sides that extended past her thighs.

Javorcekova wore her brunette hair styled in loose, natural strands that she pulled in front of her shoulders.

In the caption, Javorcekova wished her fans a happy Sunday.

The post has attracted more than 77,300 likes and over 450 comments in under a day of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to praise Javorcekova’s overall beauty and also to engage with her caption.

“Same to you goddess,” one user wished her, adding a fire emoji at the end of the message.

“Such a beauty, what a great body. Face is out of this world gorgeous,” replied another one of her followers.

“Wow!!!! Holy sh*t Batman, you’re absolutely gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“There is no woman more beautiful than you,” added a fourth fan.

Javorcekova is well known among her fans for sharing posts that exude confidence. Last week, she uploaded a video that saw her wearing a semi-sheer white bodysuit that once again highlighted her body, as The Inquisitr has noted. The footage started out by capturing her in a bedroom and filmed her as she made her way to the balcony. The garment had lace details that added floral patterns all throughout, in addition to a thong back that bared her booty.