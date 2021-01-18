Blac Chyna Flashes Ample Underboob In Nude Bra & Matching Pants

Blac Chyna was all dolled up in her latest Instagram photo. The former reality TV personality stunned as she showed some skin in a formfitting outfit.

In the racy pic, Chyna looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed in a nude bra top. The garment featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a scooped neckline that exposed her cleavage. The top also revealed quite a bit of underboob.

She added a pair of matching pants. The bottoms were high-waisted and wrapped tightly around her trim waist and curvaceous hips. They also emphasized her long, lean legs and contoured to her round booty. She accessorized the look with a pair of tan stiletto heels.

Chyna stood on a stone walkway for the shot. She had one leg in front of the other and both of her hands resting on her hips. Her shoulders were pulled back, and she pushed her chest out slightly. She turned her head toward the camera and beamed a bright smile into the lens.

In the background, a white building could be seen. A matching fence was also visible. To her side, some green foliage and pretty, white flowers were spotted, as well as a bright sky behind the trees. In the caption of the post, Chyna told her fans that every moment can be used to start fresh.

Her long, blond hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Chyna’s over 16.2 million followers didn’t hold back when it came to showing the post some love. The snap garnered more than 188,000 likes within the first 15 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,700 messages.

“There she go,” on follower wrote.

“So proud of you,” another declared.

“Idk what’s different but babyyyyyyy you look so fine,” a third user stated.

“Keep the smiling pics coming! You look beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online pics. She uploads photos of herself rocking skimpy looks on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blac Chyna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she wore a semi-sheer black lace corset and skintight matching shorts. That snap also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 49,000 likes and over 540 comments.