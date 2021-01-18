Dasha Mart Flaunts Bodacious Booty In Skimpy Lingerie While Doing The Splits On A Bed

Model Dasha Mart showed off her fabulous booty and incredible flexibility in her latest Instagram post. In the sizzling snap, she wore a skimpy set of lingerie while doing the splits on a bed.

Dasha’s underwear was black. Her bra had lace cups, and the panties had a thong cut with straps pulled high on her hips.

The popular influencer wore her long tresses down in loose waves.

The update consisted of two snapshots which featured her striking poses that showcased her derrière and long legs. According to the geotag, she was in Miami for the photoshoot. A quilted white comforter covered the bed, and a distressed iron footboard was at one end.

In the first picture, Dasha sat on a padded bench at the end of the bed. The camera captured her from behind at a side angle. She leaned one arm on the footboard while she looked over her shoulder with a pouty expression on her face. Her legs were spread, with her knees bent and her feet dangling off the edge of the bench. With her back arched, she put her booty on display. A large tattoo on the side of her hip and upper thigh called attention to her lower body.

Dasha did the splits on the bed in the second frame. The camera captured her entire body as she pointed her toes and showed off her perky butt and long, shapely pins. The model looked to one side as she placed her hands in front of her. Her bronzed skin looked smooth, the color popping against the crisp white of the comforter.

In the caption, Dasha tagged the photographer.

Her followers seemed to be impressed with the sizzling snaps, and many took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“[Y]ou are the most beautiful woman in the world,” one admirer wrote, adding several emoji that included a red heart and a rose.

“You are a woman as beautiful as a goddess,” a second Instagrammer commented.

“[Y]ou are beautiful and your legs are incredibly elastic,” added a third follower with smiley face and heart emoji.

“Absolutely breathtaking views OMG OMG Dreamy smoking hot body,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Last month, Dasha uploaded a series of snaps that saw her flaunting her ample chest in a sexy black mini dress. The number had a plunging neckline with large silver buttons up the front. It also had sexy lace-up sides which flashed her bare thighs. She completed her look with a pair of dangling earrings.