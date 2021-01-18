Yaslen Clemente Goes Braless Underneath A Skimpy Pink Tank

In her latest Instagram update, fitness model Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.5 million followers with a smoking-hot quartet of shots in which she flaunted her flawless physique. The photos were captured in what appeared to be a large walk-in closet, with shelves filled with shoes visible to her left, from sky-high stilettos to sneakers. Jeans and other garments hung in the background, and there was even a vanity area with a fluffy white stool pulled underneath it.

However, the focal point of the pictures remained Yaslen’s fit physique. She rocked a vibrant pink tank crafted from a thin ribbed material. Spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms exposed, and she appeared to have gone braless underneath the sexy top. The look had the word “babe” emblazoned across the chest in white lettering, and the piece was cropped, coming to just a few inches below her breasts. In the first shot she positioned a hand near her stomach, pulling the shirt up slightly to show off even more of her flat tummy.

She paired the revealing tank with simple nude underwear that consisted of little more than a patch of fabric and thin straps extending over her hips. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass shape, and she was barefoot as she flaunted her curves. Her blond locks appeared damp, and Yaslen blocked a portion of her face with her cell phone in the first snap as she captured the steamy selfie.

For the third and fourth shots in the update, she spun around, angling herself so that she was able to capture some of her peachy posterior in the frame. She had one foot planted on the ground and the other bent in the fourth shot, the pose accentuating her shapely rear to perfection.

She paired the smoking-hot series of snaps with a caption encouraging her followers to take on a new fitness challenge she was hosting.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 57,900 likes within 17 hours of going live. It also received 513 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“That body is hot!!!” another follower chimed in.

“Happy Sunday @yaslenxoxo Thank u for blessing my IG feed once again. U gorgeous human being,” a third fan remarked, including a trio of flame emoji in the compliment.

“You’re beautiful,” another added, punctuating his comment with heart emoji.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen stunned her audience with a duo of shots in which she showcased her flexibility. She rocked a sports bra and pair of skintight leggings and performed the splits on the floor of a gym, her incredible rear on full display.