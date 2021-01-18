Nicole Thorne Puts On A Busty Show In Plunging Black Bathing Suit

Nicole Thorne is one of the hottest women on Instagram, and on Monday morning she proved it with yet another hot pic. The model flashed her epic curves as she opted for an eye-popping ensemble.

In the sexy shot, Nicole looked hotter than ever as she put on a busty show in a plunging black bathing suit. The garment included thin straps that showcased her toned biceps and shoulders. It also featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The swimwear fit snugly around her petite waist, and was cut high over her curvaceous hips as it accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. She added a bit of glam to the outfit by matching her fingernail polish to the suit.

Nicole sat in a wooden chair for the shot. She placed both of her elbows on the arms of the seat as she used one hand to brush against her face. Her back was slightly arched and she bent one knee as she pulled the leg in close to her body. She shrugged her shoulders while she tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, some green foliage could be seen as the sunlight beamed down on Nicole’s glowing skin. In the caption, she told fans that she couldn’t wait to go to the airport and travel again. She also geotagged her location as Bali, Indonesia.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded down her back.

Nicole’s over 1.5 million followers seemed to approve of the post by clicking the like button more than 6,900 times within the first five hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 110 messages during that time.

“You look amazing,” one follower declared.

“Oh my gosh what a baddie,” another gushed.

“Omg this is my fave ever,” a third social media user wrote.

“This is my favourite [sic] photo of you,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her incredible curves in her online pics. She’s become known for her racy outfit choices.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a scanty black bikini that tied in the front as she lounged in the sun and worked on her tan. That post was also a hit among fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 18,000 likes and over 290 comments.