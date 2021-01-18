Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Josslyn Has A Big Question For Cameron

On Monday, January 18, General Hospital viewers will see Josslyn, Cameron, and Trina together. Spoilers suggest that there will be some significant developments this week involving these three, and a big secret may be unveiled soon.

As viewers remember, Dev got quite sneaky in trying to keep Josslyn and Cameron apart, as he had a crush on her himself. He fabricated an entry in her journal and showed it to Cam, leading him to believe that Joss had regretted the kiss they’d shared.

Cameron believed it and that generated some awkward moments with Josslyn. Then, Dev died in the explosion at the Floating Rib. General Hospital teasers indicate that the topic of the journal is about to pop up.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter sets the stage. The three teens will be in the Corinthos kitchen, and it seems that Cam will make some sort of reference to the journal.

Josslyn will ask him why he would think that she’d tossed it away. He will probably hesitate, and try to dodge answering this.

Will he tell her what Dev showed him? If he does, he’ll quickly learn that she never wrote that entry. That would probably leave the three with some bad feelings regarding Dev.

If this outstanding issue is resolved, it could clear the way for Cam and Joss to start a romance. However, not all General Hospital viewers are rooting for that development. Many think he belongs with Trina instead.

SheKnows Soaps shares an interesting tidbit about this upcoming conversation among the teens. Their General Hospital spoilers indicate that Trina and Cameron will have a tough decision to make.

Apparently, the two will need to decide whether or not to share something with Joss. Heading into this, Trina doesn’t know about Dev’s scheme. So, this could signal that there’s another tough topic for the three to navigate.

General Hospital teasers reveal that later this week, Cam will get some exciting news. He’ll find out he was accepted to a prestigious college.

It seems that this will give him a lot to think about in terms of leaving Trina, Josslyn, and his family though. Will there ultimately be a romance with one of these ladies that might influence his decision?

Regardless of any romantic feelings, both Trina and Josslyn are going through some tough personal issues. Taggert came back from the dead and Sonny supposedly died in the bridge collapse.

Cam may end up feeling torn between pursuing his dream college acceptance and remaining close to home to support his friends. General Hospital spoilers suggest that there will be a lot happening this week regarding this trio and fans can’t wait to see what’s ahead.