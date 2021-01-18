Susan Lucci, 73, Shows Off Her Trim Figure In Velvet Loungewear

Susan Lucci appeared ageless in velvet loungewear set as she sat in front of a roaring fire in her Long Island home. The former All My Children star, who is 73 years young, posed for the snap to show her 148,000 Instagram followers how she prepared to spend a lazy Sunday.

The auburn-haired beauty smiled for the camera as she sat with her legs extended to her side.

She leaned on the black slate bottom of her fireplace with her right hand. Her left lay on her calf and showed off a dark red manicure. Susan’s legs were extended into a v-shape on the left with her bare feet tucked behind her.

The legendary soap opera actress wore her brown tresses fashioned into loose waves that framed her face. Light bangs that appeared to have been highlighted with blonde streaks covered her forehead.

Susan’s trim figure was highlighted in the deep blue velvet outfit. It featured a zipper that ran the length of the front of the garment and had a ruching around the zipper pull which added interesting style detail. Susan’s pants were form-fitting and flared into a loose ankle into a bell shape.

The legendary television personality reclined on a lovely area rug that had a vintage look. This home accessory lay atop a dark wooden floor that ran the length of the casual living area. In front of the actress was an unfolded copy of The New York Times‘ Sunday Review section of the newspaper.

The fireplace was bordered with almond-colored trim and a gold and black door which was pulled open to show off a roaring fire.

To the right of the photograph, built-in cabinetry the same hue as the fireplace trim had a deep colored top upon which many family photographs were featured.

Susan resides with her husband of almost 50 years, in Garden City, Long Island, The couple is parents to adult children Liza and Andreas.

The AMC star’s followers loved the beauty of the image and shared their feelings regarding it in the caption of the share.

One fan questioned where the lovely outfit came from. Susan replied that there might be some inventory left on QVC where she has a fashion line as seen here.

“You are the real royalty,” wrote a second follower.

“You are so darn CUTE!!!! You always look impeccably pulled together. When I was in the 7th grade (1970) we had Home Ec classes and one part was called good grooming. You are the epitome of good grooming!!!!!!” claimed a third fan.

“I love your positive vibes. Your IG has been a tremendous source of comfort for me over the past year. I just wanted to thank you for that,” penned a third Instagram user.