Larsa Pippen Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Leather Shorts & Ripped T-Shirt

Larsa Pippen showed off her bombshell body in another smoking hot outfit that did her nothing but favors. The photo was shared on her Instagram page on Sunday evening, and it’s been earning a ton of attention from her 2 million fans.

The image captured the mother of four hanging out indoors. She sat in the middle of a kitchen island, and there were stainless steel appliances and white cabinets behind her. Larsa was perched up on the edge of the counter, dangling her feet off of the surface. She placed one arm on her thigh and had the opposite on the surface, meeting the lens of the camera with an alluring stare.

Larsa showed off her amazing figure in an outfit from PrettyLittleThing. On her upper half, she wore an army green shirt that was filled with holes, giving it a vintage vibe. It had a crew neckline and short sleeves that were oversized and fell midway down her bicep. The garment had a bright pink graphic that read “Coal N Teddy” in bold letters. She wore the front of the garment tucked into the waistband of her bottoms.

Larsa teamed the look with a pair of leather shorts. They were tight on her upper thighs, cutting off high on her legs and treating her audience to a great view of her killer stems. She added a pair of over-the-knee boots to complete the look. They were snug on her leg and had a sizeable heel, which added another sexy element to her ensemble. Larsa wore a silver watch on her left wrist, providing her look with just the right amount of bling. She also posed next to a black purse that matched the color of her shorts.

She pulled her hair halfway back into a high and flirty ponytail that spilled over her shoulder and back. The post has only been live on Pippen’s feed for a short time, but her fans have not been shy about showering it with love. Within a few hours, the update has garnered over 25,000 likes and 290-plus comments. Most Instagrammers applauded Larsa’s bombshell body, while a few more used emoji instead.

“Hottie loving the high knee boots and shorts look,” one follower gushed.

“You Are So Beautiful!!!!” a second complimented, adding a few red hearts and flames.

“Legs for days. You are so hot Larsa please notice me,” a third pleaded.

“Where the boots from?! I like those!!!!! They look comfy and easy to put on? True or false?!” one more asked alongside a few flames.