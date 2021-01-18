Niece Waidhofer Showcases Her Cleavage While Chilling With Puppies: ‘Don’t Post That One, I Look ‘Fluffy”

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer and her puppies stole hearts with her latest post. The 30-year-old also tantalized her fans with the offering, as she put her famous assets on display. She took to social media on Sunday evening with two photos that had her 2.7 million followers racing to engage with her on her feed.

Niece teased that she’s the type who puts herself first. In her caption, she joked that she’s the “awful friend” who would share the most flattering photo of herself even if her pal looked terrible in the snap. In this case, her pup was apparently feeling a little fluffy that day.

However, Niece looked spectacular in the skintight ensemble she wore for the shoot. She posted a top-and-bottom pic which captured her and her white Pomeranian dogs taking some selfies.

Niece sported a white crop top with a plunging neckline. Her bust nearly spilled from its tight confines as she flaunted her deep cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of gray yoga pants. The bottoms clung to her pert bottom and stretched over the curve of her thighs.

Niece styled her hair in a low ponytail. The brunette then parted her hair on the side and allowed some of her raven tresses to frame her face. Her black-rimmed spectacles added to her studious look.

In the top half of the photo, Niece was lounging on her bed. She raised her chest off the bed, propped herself up on her elbows, and took a selfie of her and the pets.

The pup was clearly more interested in what she was doing in the bottom snap. The pooch looked at the camera as Niece tilted her chin and pursed her lips.

Niece’s fans loved the offering and inundated her with likes and comments. The post has already racked up over 90,000 likes since it went live. It also accumulated 730 comments.

The influencer enchanted at least one of her admirers.

“Breath-taking as always. Those are some lucky dogs to have you on their side. Love you, witch,” they gushed.

Another loved the dog breed.

“Pomeranian power! Nice dogs,” they noted.

One follower managed to capture the pooch’s supposed thoughts in a hilarious comment.

“Love how judgy your dog looks in the second one ‘I can’t believe you’ve done this,'” they wrote.

And if Niece was worried about the way she looked in the images, a fourth Instagrammer set her mind at ease.

“You look absolutely delicious,” they raved.

Yesterday, the social media star took to the platform in a sexy outfit. She showcased some underboob while kneeling on her bed.