‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Shares Emotional Video Of Her First Moments With Baby Leo

The 'Dancing With the Stars' veteran gave fans a look at her emotional first moments with her son.

Witney Carson shared a sweet video of the day her son Leo, was born,

The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, 27, and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed their baby boy, Kevin Leo McAllister, after a 24-hour labor and a c-section earlier this month. In a new clip posted to Instagram, Witney shared some of the most personal moments from the day of baby Leo’s birth with her fans.

In the minute-and-a-half long clip that was filmed in a hospital room, Witney first revealed that her water broke and that she was having “pretty bad” contractions. The mom-to-be was seen eating spoonfuls of Jell-O before her newborn son was shown laying on her chest and crying seconds after being born.

“He’s so cute. … I love you. … You’re so cute. … I got you,” an emotional Witney told her baby in the sweet clip.

There was also an adorable close-up of the newborn as his famous mama caressed his face and cuddled him.

In the caption to the post, the new mom revealed that her son’s birth, which entailed two-and-a-half hours of pushing before she was sent to surgery for a last-minute c-section, was “the hardest & best” day of her life.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the post with likes, sweet comments, and heart emoji.

“My heart,” wrote fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Daniella Karagach.

“I’m crying,” added DWTS veteran Cheryl Burke. “So beautiful.”

“Omg… I love this so much! At the end how he’s looking around this new, big wide world got me. Thanks for sharing! ” wrote Season 18 contestant Amy Purdy.

“So happy for you and Carson! We can’t wait to join you in the baby club!!” chimed in Witney’s DWTS Season 25 partner Frankie Muniz.

Witney’s best friend and fellow new mom Lindsay Arnold also replied that the hospital-set video was “so beautiful.”

Other fans praised the pretty pro dancer for preserving those special first moments with her baby boy.

The video was shared shortly after Witney snapped a selfie while holding baby Leo at home. In the caption to the post, seen here, the dancer revealed that she was finally wearing “real” clothes but was still in a diaper following her lengthy, two-part delivery. While she noted that “healing from a birth is no joke,” the DWTS mirrorball champ added that she is “so proud” of her body and what it went through to bring her “angel boy” into this world.