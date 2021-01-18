Josephine Skriver Shares A Steamy Bathtub Snap In Which She Rocks Nothing But Bubbles

In her latest Instagram share, Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver stripped down completely bare as she immersed herself in a luxurious bubble bath. The post was intended to promote the brand Alo Yoga, who Josephine is a partner with, as she mentioned in the caption.

The photos were taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated. In the first shot, Josephine was immersed in a large white bathtub with matte black faucets visible on the tiled wall nearby. A small cut-out shelf within the tub area was lined with chevron tile, and a flickering candle as well as two sleek Alo products were placed on the ledge.

Josephine had a wooden bathtub caddy positioned over her bubbles, and she had a book propped open, as well as a small glass jar with a plant in it, adding to the ambiance of her relaxation session.

Her long locks were pulled up in a messy bun, placing her flawless features on full display. She added a few delicate accessories, including some stud earrings and a necklace that rested just above her collarbone. Her body was positioned so that nothing NSFW was visible in the shot, however, she wore nothing but a thin layer of bubbles that clung to her upper arms, back, chest and more.

Josephine’s attention was on her book, and she had one elbow propped on the wooden caddy as she gazed at the page.

For the second slide, she shared a close-up on some of the products she had nearby, including a body wash and a moisturizing body lotion. She also had a small glass container filled with what appeared to be dried flowers, adding some natural beauty to the bathroom.

She mentioned in the caption that the bath was part of her “self-care sunday,” and her fans absolutely loved the share. The post racked up over 48,600 likes within 14 hours of going live, as well as 124 comments from her audience.

“I love baths too,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“What are you reading Jo?” another follower questioned, curious about the book propped open in front of her.

“You’re so beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“Looking forward to putting ME FIRST in 2021! Toning, working out & taking care of ME,” yet another follower chimed in, inspired by Josephine’s self-care shot.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a series of snaps in which she lounged on a white couch wearing an aqua lingerie set with a semi-sheer open shirt layered over top. She flaunted her incredible figure in the quartet of shots, and in the caption, encouraged her followers to ask her anything.