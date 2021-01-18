Valerie Bertinelli Shares A Montage Of Hilarious Betty White Bloopers In Honor Of Her 99th Birthday

Valerie Bertinelli posted a video sequence of some hilarious on-set bloopers from her former Hot in Cleveland co-star Betty White in an Instagram post to honor the television legend’s 99th birthday. The nine-minute long montage of clips featured Valerie, Betty, and their co-stars Wendie Malick and Jane Leeves as they attempted to get through some of their scenes for the series, which ran on TV Land for six seasons, from 2010 through 2015.

All of these included Betty as she tried to get through some of the more racy lines written for her on the series as she portrayed the character of Elka Ostrovsky, an elderly seasoned caretaker of a rental house who is wise beyond her years and judgmental toward the younger generation.

The premise of the comedy was the story of three friends from Los Angeles who found themselves in Ohio after their plane to Paris makes an emergency landing there. They decide to stay after realizing that they’re considered much hotter there than back in California. White plays their cranky landlord.

Betty was only expected to have a guest role in the pilot episode, but her performance was so well-received that the producers decided to make her a regular reported TV Guide.

Many times she would almost make it through a line and then, begin to crack up. Other times, she would laugh before she even began to speak in anticipation of what she was to say and the reaction of her co-stars as seen below.

There were also periods when Betty would flub her lines, insisting she made the mistake on purpose.

One of the more hilarious moments was when the seasoned television sitcom star, who starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls to name a few of her most iconic television roles, said the wrong line and when a production assistant came up to her to remind her of wording, Betty claimed the line was right in her head but not her mouth, prompting laughter from her fellow castmates.

Valerie’s post was beloved by her fans, who viewed it over 227,000 times thus far.

“She is a national treasure and I have loved her since I was ten years old,” wrote one fan.

“Betty Bloopers!!!” OMG, that is hilarious!!” claimed a second follower.

“It must have been a blast to work with her,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Happiest of Birthdays to Miss Betty, her light shines through,” remarked a fourth fan.