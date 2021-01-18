Leanna Bartlett Slays In Black Lace-Up Mini Dress With Thigh-High Boots

Leanna Bartlett is shaking what her mama gave her in her latest social media upload. The Ukrainian bombshell wowed her millions of Instagram followers on January 17 with a video of herself dancing in a tiny black mini dress and thigh-high boots.

In the video, which was a promotion for Bang Energy drink, Leanna sported a long-sleeved black dress that had lace-up details over both of her legs. The corset-style detail ran up the model’s torso, revealing skin all the way up to her waist. The influencer’s booty was just barely covered up by the piece, with a hem that hit right under her peachy bottom. The garb also had a scoop neck which was rather conservative and revealed just a hint of her pronounced collarbone.

Paired with the sexy dress were thigh-high black boots with a high heel. The shaft of the boots clung to Leanna’s legs and landed just a few inches below her dress’ hemline.

The model wore her long blond locks down and in loose waves, which she tousled several times as she twisted and turned for the camera. Her strands cascaded to her lower back and swung with her moves while she sipped on her beverage.

Leanna strutted her stuff in front of a blacked-out SUV and a busy street. Several cars drove past her in the background as she stood in front of a large parking garage.

In the caption of the sexy new post, Leanna noted that she was having a “Sunday Funday” and gave her followers a promo code for their next purchase of Bang Energy drink. She also tagged the company’s CEO and suggested her fans follow him.

In less than a day, the post had brought in over 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Supporters of the Instagram sensation complimented her hot physique and her beauty.

“Hot stuff right there,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful stuff. You look gorgeous,” another added.

“Nothing but beauty over there..” a third follower commented.

“What a gorgeous woman,” a fourth supporter wrote.

The comments section was also full of hundreds of emoji which included the flame, heart-eyed smiley face, and peach to represent the model’s round rump.

Sunday’s post from Leanna is just one of many in a long line of tantalizing uploads from the influencer. Last week, she wowed her 3.2 million followers when she posed in pink lingerie with matching thigh-high socks. The ensemble showed off the 35-year-old’s slender frame and toned muscles. Leanna’s torso was the star of the show, looking fitter than ever and perfectly bronzed.