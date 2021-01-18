Lindsey Pelas Hits The Slopes In A Cleavage-Baring Bodysuit

Buxom blond Lindsey Pelas thrilled her 8.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy video in which she hit the ski slopes for an outdoor adventure. The clip was filmed in Big Bear Lake, California, as the geotag indicated, and Lindsey highlighted a beverage from the brand Bang Energy. She has shared plenty of content promoting the brand before, and made sure to include a few close-ups of the Miami Cola flavor.

Lindsey flaunted her curvaceous figure in a short-sleeved black bodysuit that clung to every inch of her physique. The garment had a scandalously low-cut v-neck neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and the piece hugged her hourglass shape, highlighting her slim waist and toned thighs.

She added a few winter accessories, including a red plaid scarf with fringe that dangled around her neck, blowing loosely in the wind, as well as a white knit hat with a beige pom pom. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back down in soft waves, secured by the hat. In a few segments, she also slid on a pair of black sunglasses, as well as a hot pink face mask that was pulled down over her chin so her flawless features could be seen. She incorporated a bit of metallic flair with some hoop earrings.

While she rocked only the bodysuit and accessories in some of the images, in others, she had a white puffer jacket with a faux fur trim around the hood to protect her from the elements.

Rather than opting for skis or a snowboard, Lindsey decided to enjoy the slopes atop an inflated tube. At one point in the video, she slid down a snow-covered hill atop the colorful printed tube, clutching her phone to film the experience. Her pert posterior was visible as she hurtled down the hill, and she paired the clip with a sassy caption stating that she was “sliding [her] way into 2021.”

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received 353 comments in just 15 hours, as well as 87,900 views from her eager audience.

“Oh man tubing is so much fun! You look absolutely gorgeous as always Lindsey!” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You’re so beautiful,” another follower complimented.

“I love when you smile babe,” a third fan remarked.

“Such a beauty,” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey stunned her audience with another sultry video update. For that particular post, she rocked a barely-there orange swimsuit that left her ample assets on display, and some Daisy Dukes that were unbuttoned as she strutted her stuff.