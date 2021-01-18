Stassi Schroeder’s Husband Beau Clark Shares Peek Of Her Feeding Their Baby Girl, Hartford

The 'Vanderpump Rules' alum was photographed during a midnight feeding.

Beau Clark thrilled fans with the first “peek” at baby Hartford Charlie Rose, the daughter he welcomed with his wife Stassi Schroeder earlier this month.

In a grainy video shared to his Instagram story, the Vanderpump Rules alum crept through the hallway of the couple’s Hollywood Hills home and peeked in on Stassi from the bedroom door. Stassi could be seen wearing glasses as she lay in bed while feeding their newborn daughter in the middle of the night. When she saw her husband peeking in on her from the door, the new mom smiled.

“Midnight milk,” Beau captioned the clip, which had a “hearts” filter on it.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

The quick clip is the first “sighting” of Stassi since she gave birth to Hartford. The Next Level Basic author has been extremely quiet on social media, and fans have been begging her to share a first photo of the newborn.

After Stassi posted a comment to pal Brittany Cartwright’s recent Instagram post, seen here, fans replied to her comment and demanded to know when they will finally get to see baby Hartford.

“Like can we see Hartford?!” one fan asked.

“I agree!!! I keep checking her posts to see baby Hartford!!!! ” another added.

“I keep checking every day to see Miss Hartford. So happy for you both,” a third fan wrote.

“I’m dying to see your princess and her OOTD from the hospital!!!!” another wrote to Stassi.

Others speculated that Stassi and Beau have a deal with an entertainment magazine to debut the first photos of their lttle girl.

But another fan told the impatient commenters that it’s not surprising that Stassi is laying as she bonds with her newborn, and noted that social media followers should give her some time to heal from the physical and emotional aftermath of giving birth.

While there has not yet been an official Hartford sighting, last week, Beau shared a photo from the new parents’ first “brunch” with their baby girl. The proud dad shared a people-free pic of a brunch spread that included breakfast treats and cocktails well as a copy of Eat, Sleep, Poop: A Common Sense Guide to Your Baby’s First Year and the children’s book Look, Look, as well as a breast pump, according to In Touch Weekly.

The new dad was also spotted in public without his wife and daughter. Last week, The Daily Mail posted a pic of Beau walking into a Pep Boys store to pick up some auto supplies.