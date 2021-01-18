Nikita Dragun Looks Flawless While Dazzling In Cut-Out Bra With Matching Skimpy Panties

Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to give fans another update. The makeup guru is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a dazzling number for her most recent post.

Dragun stunned in a sparkly silver bra that was cut-out across the front and had jewels embroidered all over. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage area and featured tassels hanging off the bottom. She teamed the ensemble with matching skimpy panties that had tassels hanging off the side too. Dragun completed the look with footwear with the same design and wrapped herself up in a long white fur coat. She left the attire to hang off both her shoulder and let it drape on the floor. Dragun is known for constantly reinventing her appearance and sported wavy silver hair for the occasion. She rocked short, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of white polish.

In the image, the 24-year-old was captured holding hands with someone whose face was cropped out. However, they were also in a white fur jacket with loose-fitted pants of the same color. Dragun was snapped from head-to-toe outdoors in the dark. Her attire shimmered in the light while she gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression. She let the majority of her locks fall in front of her right shoulder and looked very glamorous.

For her caption, Dragun informed fans that Aquarius season was approaching. The YouTuber will celebrate her 25th birthday at the end of this month on January 31.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 700,000 likes and over 7,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.9 million followers.

“You are so hot!” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I’m literally straight now, because of this picture,” another person shared.

“Wooo Miss Nikita looking fine,” remarked a third fan.

“Can’t wait for next month as an Aquarius WE WILL RISE,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a metallic lilac bandeau top with a high-waisted skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Dragun wore her outfit with strappy stilettoes that had a thick see-through platform and showed off her pedicured toes. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and styled her dark wavy locks down with a middle part. Dragun was photographed on a basketball court and attached a video clip of herself shooting the ball in the hoop.