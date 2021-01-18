Former WWE Star Danielle Moinet, AKA Summer Rae, Slays In Tiny Bikini While Lounging On A Garden Chair

Former WWE star Danielle Moinet, who fans might remember as the dancer Summer Rae, took to Instagram over the weekend and shared two stunning snaps with her 1.7 million followers, much to their delight. The model wore some beachwear for the occasion as well, even though she appeared to be at home at the time.

In the photos, the model sat on a sun lounger in a garden. It was a sunny day at the time, so she sported a tiny orange bikini that showed off her exquisite physique, giving fans a clear shot of her toned abs, cleavage and athletic legs. She also wore white sneakers and matching Nike socks, which complemented the swimming attire quite well.

The first image depicted Moinet sitting up straight toward the end of the chair. She gazed into the camera with a grouchy look on her face while she rested one of her legs on the furniture and the other on the ground. Her orange hair was tied up in a bunch, suggesting that she was having a relaxing day.

The second upload, meanwhile, featured Moinet arching back with her head facing the sky. She appeared to be taking in the rays while she flaunted her six-pack.

The accompanying caption seemed to confuse some of Moinet’s fans and peers, but the scorching snaps went down a treat with them. Over 33,000 have hit the like button as of this writing. Some of them also spared a moment to share a positive sentiment in the comments section.

Tenille Dashwood — the Impact Wrestling star who worked as Emma in WWE when Moinet was there — made an appearance via Instagram.

“What the [laughing face emoji],” she wrote, seemingly confused by the purpose of Moinet’s snap.

Eva Marie — another former WWE star who’s known for hot social media uploads — also commented on Instagram, sharing a series of heart emoji.

Another Instagrammer claimed that Moinet had “thighs for days” and described her as “gorgeous.”

Moinet is known for delighting her admirers with stunning imagery on social media, and she has a particular fondness for orange bikinis. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she wore a similar beach attire and sneakers earlier this month while she was out looking for sunsets.

Rae was released by Vince McMahon’s world-famous wrestling promotion in 2017 due to cutbacks and injury setbacks. She teased a return to the company last year as the Friday Night SmackDown mystery woman. However, Carmella turned out to be the performer in question in the end.