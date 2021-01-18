Ava Max Goes Braless Underneath Tank Top, Singer Shows Off New Dark Hair

Ava Max took to Instagram to give fans another update. The singer is known for her bold taste in fashion and uses the social media platform to show off her outfits. For her most recent post, she opted for a matching number while showing off her new hair color.

Click here to view the snapshots.

The “My Head & My Heart” hitmaker stunned in a basic black tank top and went braless underneath. Ava appeared to have rolled the garment up slightly, which helped show off a hint of her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with pants of the same color while wrapping herself up in a leather jacket. Ava left the attire to hang off both her shoulders and kept her nails short for the occasion. She accessorized herself with numerous rings and a necklace featuring a pendant that said “Max.” Ava wore a furry Fendi bag that featured their signature print all over. The songstress rose to fame with platinum blond hair that is short on one side and longer on the other. She still has the same hairstyle but dyed her locks black. Ava completed her look with a black-and-brown headband.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ava was captured in front of a large glass window. She raised both hands to underneath her armpits and gazed to the right with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, Ava tilted her head up and stared directly at the camera lens.

Kate Green / Getty Images

For her caption, she teased fans and asked if she should go back to blond.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 352,000 likes and over 5,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“You look beautiful in any hair color,” one user wrote.

“brb crying you’re so beautiful kdjdlkfl,” another person shared.

“You look amazing in any color,” remarked a third fan, adding a blue heart emoji.

“OMG YOU ARE STUNNING!” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Since Ava’s debut single, “Sweet But Physco,” her career has continued to introduce herself to new audiences around the world. In September last year, she released her debut album, Heaven & Hell. According to Billboard, the record debuted at No. 2 in the U.K. and No. 27 on the US Billboard 200 album chart.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ava described her LP as “unapologetically pop” and explained ahead of its release that the songs will stand for something.