Model Tina Louise Flaunts Her Booty In High Waisted Thong While Lying On A Table

Model Tina Louise shared a racy snap with her 2.5 million Instagram followers over the weekend, much to their delight. The Australian bombshell was also in a mischievous mood for the occasion, as the pic was taken next to a large video that undoubtedly exposed her to some of her neighbors.

In the photo, Louise — who rose to fame after gracing the front covers of Maxim and other notable glamor magazines — lay down on a table and arched up her body to reveal her booty and some interesting ink.

She wore a white bra with blue designs peppered across the material, coupled with a black high waisted thong that showcased her assets. The get-up was topped off with a pair of black heels and some jewelry, including earrings and a bracelet.

Louise’s tattoos were also on display. Both of her arms were decorated with sleeves, while her enviable legs boasted some exquisite plant designs. The blond bombshell had ink spread across her body, however, and the designs were varied.

In the accompanying caption, Louise had some useful advice for her admirers, which they seemed to positively respond to. The upload has received 27,000 likes since it hit the image-sharing platform. Some of Louise’s fans also took the time to leave her a compliment in the comments section.

“When you’re having neck pain but modeling is life,” joked one Instagram user, referencing Louise’s stance in the pic.

“The pics of you radiate enough energy to keep most of the world going,” gushed a second Instagrammer, who also added fire and kissing face emoji at the end of their compliment for extra emphasis.

“So beautiful, seductive and amazing,” wrote a third Instagram user, who also capped off their comment with some positive emoji for added sizzle.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the responses, with many of Louise’s social media stans praising her gorgeous looks as well as her outlook on life. The photo was also one of a few that graced the model’s online accounts over the weekend, and her followers weren’t complaining.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Louise hit up social media on Friday and shared a very risque photo. In the pic, she popped out of a bra and revealed that she was “more than a handful.” The image has since gained thousands of likes and comments from Louise’s adoring admirers.

The model is a regular presence on image-sharing outlets, so her fans can likely expect to see plenty more stunning snaps of her in the near future.