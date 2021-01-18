Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Exposes Major Cleavage In A Plush Robe While Snacking On Pizza In Bed

Alexina Graham enjoyed a casual night at home this weekend, where she enjoyed a scrumptious meal while relaxing in bed. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a photo from the cozy evening that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The seemingly candid image was snapped in Manhattan, New York, per the geotag, and captured Alexina sitting in profile to the camera on top of a plush bed covered in white linens and several pillows. She rested a large cardboard box on top of her lap that contained a greasy and delectable pepperoni pizza — a staple meal for native New Yorkers and visitors alike.

Being at home, the redheaded bombshell hardly needed to get glammed up for her evening meal. In fact, she was hardly dressed at all — the British beauty rocked nothing more than a plush robe as she indulged in the tasty pie that made for a revealing display of her impressive physique, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The terrycloth cloak featured long sleeves that bunched up around Alexina’s shoulders and flowed loosely over her toned arms. It was fastened with a thick belt that was knotted tightly around her midsection, accentuating her trim waist while also creating a plunging neckline that fell almost all the way down to her hips. The deep cut left her ample chest nearly spilling out of the garment, exposing a scandalous amount of braless cleavage, as well as a peek at her taut midriff.

Alexina completed the simple look by gathering her fiery red locks into a sleek bun that sat high on top of her head, offering her followers a good look at her striking features and natural beauty.

In the caption, the model revealed that she had just finished up watching Fox’s The Prodigal Son, and asked her followers for suggestions as to what to binge next. Several offered Alexina some new shows to check out, while others couldn’t help but take a moment to comment on her jaw-dropping display.

“You gotta watch The Blacklist, it’s awesome,” one person wrote.

“Everyone is suggesting Bridgerton to me,” offered another fan.

“Best combo: you + pizza,” a third follower quipped.

“You are beautiful,” praised a fourth admirer.

The shot has also earned nearly 28,000 likes since going live to the model’s feed.

Fans hoping to get another look at Alexina’s fabulous physique did not need to scroll far down her feed. Shortly before Christmas, the catwalk queen shared another steamy snap that saw her lying underneath her tree in sexy lace lingerie — a look that has racked up more than 33,000 likes to date.