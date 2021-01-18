Sierra Skye Flaunts Round Booty In A Thong Bikini As She Shakes Her Ponytail In Sunlit Video

Sierra Skye put on another jaw-dropping display on her Instagram page this weekend. The model sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her buxom curves in a sexy, sunlit video that saw her going scantily clad in skimpy swimwear.

The 24-year-old left little to the imagination as she flaunted her bronzed body in an impossibly tiny pink bikini from Fashion Nova that left little to the imagination. The two-piece included a racy pair of thong-style bottoms that provided hardly any coverage to her lower half, leaving her round booty and curvy hips well on display for her 4.1 million followers to admire. The swimwear also featured a thin waistband that fit snugly around her midsection, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Sierra’s bikini top was hardly within eyesight during the short clip, though it wasn’t hard to tell that it boasted a racy design of its own. The garment featured a set of spaghetti straps that looped tightly around her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms. It also had a tiny band that helped to highlight her slender frame.

She accessorized the barely there look with several pairs of earrings — including a set of oversized hoops — to give it some bling.

The blond bombshell appeared to be working on her tan in the video, which was set to a snippet of the song “Happiness Over Everything” by Jhene Aiko, Future, and Miguel. She posed with her back to the camera as she sat outside on top of a plush lounge chair on her knees, giving her online audience a close-up look at her flawless physique and enviable buns.

Sierra turned her head over her shoulder at the beginning of the post, gazing intently at the lens as the sun spilled down to illuminate her bodacious frame. She then proceeded to shake her long, voluminous ponytail from side to side before quickly running her fingers through the perfectly styled wavy locks.

The post proved to be extremely popular with Sierra’s adoring fans, who have viewed the clip more than 241,000 times since it went live. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to express their love for the social media star.

“You are the most beautiful piece of art!!!” one person declared.

“Enchanting goddess,” quipped another fan.

“You are beyond sexy,” a third follower remarked.

“Magnificent woman,” added a fourth admirer.

The update has also earned over 70,000 likes after nine hours of hitting Sierra’s feed.