NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Zach LaVine To Warriors For Three Players & Two First-Round Picks

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are expected to be aggressive on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. With Klay Thompson set to miss the entire 2020-21 NBA season due to injury, the Warriors would be needing to give Stephen Curry more help in order to have a legitimate chance of reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty this year. In the past months, they have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block.

One of the most interesting targets for the Warriors before the 2021 trade deadline is Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors could acquire LaVine from the Bulls by sending them a package that includes Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick, and a top-10 protected 2026 first-round pick. Though it would cost them three members of their rotation and two precious draft assets, Siegel thinks that the sacrifice would be “more than worthwhile” for the Warriors if it means acquiring a player of LaVine’s caliber.

“Giving up all three guys in Oubre, Paschall and Poole would not be easy for Golden State. Each guy holds a big role on their current roster and both Paschall and Poole are two young players that can be championship-type players for the Warriors both now and in the future. However, for Zach LaVine, it’s more than worthwhile. The Warriors traded for Kelly Oubre Jr. in the offseason and have had high hopes that he and Wiggins would make up for the absence of Klay Thompson, but they have been really hot-and-cold this season. Again, Zach LaVine, on the other hand, looks like a proven All-Star talent and he could have a major impact on making the Warriors legit title threats this season.”

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

LaVine would undeniably an incredible addition to Golden State. He may not be as good as Thompson on the defensive end of the floor, but he’s capable of filling the huge hole he left on the opposite end. He would give them a very reliable scoring option next to Curry and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, the 25-year-old shooting guard is averaging 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Though he could excel in an off-ball capacity, LaVine could also help Golden State ease the loads on Curry’s shoulders in terms of playmaking and handling the ball. When Thompson returns to his 100 percent health and regains his All-Star form, the Warriors could form a three-headed monster with LaVine and Curry in their backcourt.

Meanwhile, as of now, the Bulls haven’t shown any indication that they planning to make their best player available on the trading block before the 2021 trade deadline. However, if they continue to struggle in the 2020-21 NBA season, LaVine could follow the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Chicago. When that happens, accepting the Golden State’s suggested offer wouldn’t be bad at all for the Bulls as it would enable them to turn a disgruntled player into assets that could them jumpstart another rebuild.