Chanel West Coast Flaunts Her Booty In Multicolored Thong Bikini

Chanel West Coast is giving her 3.5 million Instagram followers something to look at in her latest social media snap. The Ridiculousness star shared a new photo to her feed on January 17 where she rocked a multicolored thong bikini while sitting by the pool.

The 33-year-old stretched out on a chaise lounge with her belly facing down. Her round rump was on full display, as were her long legs. Chanel’s bikini bottoms hung low on her waist and featured all sorts of different patterns, including some florals. Her top matched the thong bottom and looked to be either a halter or strapless, as there were no straps going over her shoulders.

The “Sharon Stoned” rapper propped herself up on her elbows and looked to the side while brushing some of her brunette locks out of her face. She wore a pair of gold-framed sunnies with black lenses. Her beach towel also featured an array of colors and had a tye-dye spiral. Also on the lounge with Chanel were a pair of black sandals with some pearl embellishments.

Several outdoor chairs surrounded the reality television alum, which all had black and white stripes. The pool was somewhat small, and Chanel looked to be enjoying the day with just her cameraman as no one else was in sight.

In the caption for the hot new post, Chanel said it felt like summer in January as she soaked up some rays. She added the sunglasses-wearing emoji as well as the sun and pink heart.

In just a few hours the pic brought in over 64,000 likes and 1,300 comments. Fans of the rapper complimented her curvy behind and enviable physique.

“Beautiful as always,” one fan wrote with several pink heart emoji.

“Now that’s a HOT GIRL SUMMER!!!!” a second added.

“Oh my goodness Chanel looking oh so beautiful as always,” a third fan commented.

“WEST COAST BUNZ,” a fourth Instagrammer said.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji which included the flame, palm tree, and crown as fans of the rapper called her their “queen.”

This is the first bikini photo Chanel has shared with her millions of followers in several months. Her last swimsuit shot came back in October when she rested on a pink pool float that resembled an old school Cadillac. The singer was sharing some footage from a music video, one in which she wore a green leafy bathing suit. She also sported some retro white-framed sunglasses which came to points on each end.